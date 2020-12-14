Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 867,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 195,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter.

PWS opened at $28.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

