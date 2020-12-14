Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $475.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

