Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,419 shares of company stock valued at $170,265,210 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

FB opened at $273.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $779.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

