Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

