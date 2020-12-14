Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

