Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of DIS opened at $175.72 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.