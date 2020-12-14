Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 49,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

