Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

