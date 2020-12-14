Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

