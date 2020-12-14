Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.28 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.