Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 5,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

