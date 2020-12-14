Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 543 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

