Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

