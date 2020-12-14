Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $123.87 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83.

