Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.