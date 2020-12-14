Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,528 Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $7.71 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $243.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

