Espers Market Capitalization Tops $396,858.50 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Espers has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Espers has a market capitalization of $396,858.50 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,093.13 or 1.00081195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026512 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2,544.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00495642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00792966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00138499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.