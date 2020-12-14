Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Espers has a total market capitalization of $396,858.50 and $1,793.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,093.13 or 1.00081195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026512 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2,544.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00495642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00792966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00138499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.