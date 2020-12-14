Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enstar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

