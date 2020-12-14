Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) & MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Critical Analysis

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get MICT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MICT and Enova Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MICT currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given MICT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MICT has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MICT and Enova Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $480,000.00 237.18 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enova Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT N/A -128.29% -67.79% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MICT beats Enova Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification and behavior, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which offers consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service for third party telematics service providers. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.