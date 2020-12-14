Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $456.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
