Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $456.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

