Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $12.41 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

