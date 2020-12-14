Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $46.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,590,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.