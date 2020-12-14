Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $82.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.