Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.