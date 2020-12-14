eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

eMagin stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

