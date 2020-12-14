Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after buying an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

