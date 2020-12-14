EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EH. ValuEngine downgraded EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

EHang stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

