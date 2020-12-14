Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.