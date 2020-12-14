Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Argus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:ETN opened at $115.60 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

