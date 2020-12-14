DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.55 ($42.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.