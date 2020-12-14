Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $64.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.