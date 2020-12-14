Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

