Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.20.

TSE:DOL opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The company has a market cap of C$16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

