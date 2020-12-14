Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $1.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,461,243 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.