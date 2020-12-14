DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.