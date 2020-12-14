DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,846,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

