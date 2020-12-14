DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

DSRLF opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.60. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

