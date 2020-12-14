Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO opened at $159.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

