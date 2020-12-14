DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,000,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,020. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $347.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

