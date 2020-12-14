Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Critical Comparison

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Deutsche Post and Vinda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.66% 4.92% Vinda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Vinda International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.82 $2.94 billion $2.34 20.28 Vinda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Vinda International.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinda International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post and Vinda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 5 9 0 2.64 Vinda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.72%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Vinda International.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Vinda International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names. The company is also involved in the trade of wood pulp and machinery; and provision of home health care and health management consulting services, as well as import and export activities. In addition, it produces and sells steam; and offers property management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Vinda International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Essity Group Holding BV.

