Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

DB opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 655,608 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 612,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

