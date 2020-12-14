Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

DB opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

