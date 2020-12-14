Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

BRO opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

