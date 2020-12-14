DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. DermTech has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,695. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

