DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.53.

XRAY stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

