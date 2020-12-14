Davis R M Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $9,058,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 65.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $327.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.82.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

