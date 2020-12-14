Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $237,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of KO opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

