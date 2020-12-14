Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

IUSB stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

