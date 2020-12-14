Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

